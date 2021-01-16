Wokingham is deemed a runner’s paradise

DON your running shoes because Wokingham has been named the best place to exercise in the UK.

According to retailer Runners Need, Wokingham, Reading and Slough are the top three running and outdoor exercise spots in the entire country.

In November, the company looked at crime rates, air pollution and public parks to pit towns and cities against one another in a bid to find the best running spots.

And Wokingham emerged victorious, with low air pollution, ample green space and lots of annual running events making it the destination for outdoor athletes.

Slough and Reading were a close second and third.

Runners Need says that as gyms and leisure centres closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, more people turned to outdoor exercise to stay safe while keeping fit.

“Given the unprecedented nature of the last year, we anticipate that running will continue to rise in 2021,” said Andrea Wood, head of marketing at Runners Need.

To see the full ranking of Britain’s running spots, visit: www.runnersneed.com/expert-advice/bestcitiesforrunning.html