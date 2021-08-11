Wokingham is in top ten declining commuter towns, new report claims

A NEW REPORT that looks at jobs and salaries says Wokingham is one of the top 10 declining commuter towns.

Card payment provider, Dojo, looked at the property market in the town, as well as footfall.

It believes Wokingham has had the ninth-largest decline, at 25% during the pandemic.

It said there were 5.2 job vacancies per 1,000 people, and said town centre footfall fell by 31%.

While house prices rose by 3.4%, Dojo said the combined effect of the indicators meant the town fared worse than it did before the pandemic.

Bridgend in Wales saw the biggest decline out of all commuter towns. Located halfway between Swansea and Cardiff, it had a 35% decline in growth — partially due to slower property sales.

Dojo said other declining commuter towns included Luton and Salford.

The research looked at property prices, average salary, property sales, job vacancies and transit station, workplace and residential movements on Google Maps.

It generated a growth figure which was compared to the same date pre-pandemic.

