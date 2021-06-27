Wokingham Job Support Centre reopens to help residents

JOBSEEKERS can now access more support in the borough, after Wokingham Job Support Centre (WJSC) fully reopened its services.

The charity, based on Norreys Avenue, is offering help to anybody seeking a new job as more young people and the over-50s are hit with unemployment.

It said there has been an increase in people claiming unemployment benefits.

Nigel Richards, chair of WJSC, said the organisation has helped approximately 11,000 jobseekers in the last 29 years.

“While Wokingham has proved fairly resilient throughout the pandemic, there will always be those who now want to work or who want a better job and we want to remind people that we’re open and ready to help,” he said.

“Job hunting can be hard work and a lonely experience if you are based at home.”

The centre is offering one-to-one coaching sessions, CV tips, interview coaching and advice on using the internet to find work.

It hopes the guidance will support anybody looking for a job in the post-covid market.

“We currently live in uncertain times and if you are considering changing jobs or you’re currently not working, don’t forget that there is a totally free community service based in Wokingham town centre,” Mr Richards added.

“Please feel free to pop in and speak to an adviser – there’s absolutely no charge or commitment. Some people may have been put off using the service because of concerns over Covid-19, but our offices are fully Covid secure.”

WJSC also offers residents access to computers, the internet and telephone lines, and has staff on hand to answer questions.

To find out more, visit www.wjsc.org.uk, call 0118 977 0517 or email jobsearch@wjsc.org.uk