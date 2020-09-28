Wokingham Job Support Centre reopens

FOLLOWING temporary closure, Wokingham Job Support Centre (WJSC) has now reopened its doors to the public.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has been working remotely for the past five months.

However, workers returned to WJSC’s headquarters on Norreys Avenue on Monday, September 21.

Nigel Richards, WJSC chairman, said: “We have been working hard to ensure we can safely re-open our Centre in Wokingham.

“I am delighted that we will be able to provide this important service to the community at a time when many people may have concerns about their employment.”

The charity has been working in Wokingham for 28 years and supports local residents who are unemployed and looking for work

It offers coaching and advice, including interview and CV training, and has helped nearly 11,000 people find employment over the years.

The Centre is currently operating by appointment only in order to limit the number of people on the premises at any one time.

It is also operating in accordance with all current Covid-19 requirements.

To find out more or to speak to an advisor, get in touch with WJSC at jobsearch@wjsc.org.uk