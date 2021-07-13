Wokingham Job Support Centre seeks trustees

Do you have a background in marketing or IT? If so, the Wokingham Job Support Centre (WJSC) needs your help.

The important support service which helps jobseekers across the borough find work is looking for two new volunteer trustees, ideally with backgrounds in marketing/publicity or IT/systems.

The appeal was made during WJSC’s 29th annual general meeting, which for the second year running was held virtually due to Covid restrictions.

Despite this, both parish councillors and senior members of Wokingham Borough Council, which provide grants to keep the centre running, attended.

Nigel Richards, WJSC chair, said: “The charity has a team of volunteer Trustees, who manage the day to day operations and are currently looking to add up to two new Trustees to support their work.

“Ideally such candidates would have some marketing/publicity background or basic IT/systems knowledge.”

WJSC aims to help both those looking for a better job and also unemployed residents of the Wokingham and Bracknell Forest areas, to gain employment through the supervised provision of services and facilities not otherwise provided by the employment service.

Job seekers are offered a blend of support, including: assessment, coaching, advice, support on internet applications, IT skills and skills workshops covering interviewing, writing CVs, use of social media and a specific workshop for the over 50 age group.

Mr Richards said: “The Charity was set up because there is no Job Centre in Wokingham Borough, a Unitary Authority with some 168,000 inhabitants.

“An important element of the Charity’s activities is to give job seekers time to talk about their issues, to build their self-confidence and to boost their morale.”

WJSC is a free service provided to the community, which has its office at the Cornerstone building in Norrys Avenue.

The office is open to the public between 10am-2pm Monday to Friday so if you are looking for some support and help with your job search, please do call by and meet us. We are here to help.

If you are interested in becoming a trustee, email Wokingham Job Support Centre.

For more information about the centre visit www.wjsc.org.uk, call 0118 977 0517.

