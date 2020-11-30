Wokingham Lib Dems support call to cancel summer exams

WOKINGHAM Liberal Democrats are supporting the call to cancel exams across England, after Scotland and Wales made the controversial decision earlier this month.

Cllr Lindsay Ferris, leader of the Wokingham Liberal Democrats, said he believes a clear message must be sent to English children about GCSE and A-Level exams this coming summer.

He told Wokingham.Today: “As it has been very difficult for teachers to teach the majority of their subjects, we feel it may well be the time to indicate that exams will not take place in 2021.

“We do not want a repeat of 2020 where changes were made at the last minute.

“It would be extremely unfair on our children here in Wokingham borough, if at the last minute the exams were cancelled.”

He added: “The news that there may be a Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon may help in a number of months time, but we must have a clear back up to help our children should the need to cancel exams become a reality.”

Cllr Prue Bray, the Liberal Democrat lead for education, echoed Cllr Ferris’ concerns, calling for fairer marking than the 2020 results.

Cllr Ferris said the Liberal Democrat education minister in Wales, Kirsty Williams cancelled both GCSE and A-level exams because it is “impossible to teach the children the majority of the curriculum”. This, he said, would make it unfair to children sitting exams who had not learnt the subjects properly.

Instead, a range of coursework and tests are being put in place in Wales.

National Liberal Democrat education spokesperson, Daisy Cooper said the Government must cancel exams in England.

She said: “It is vital education secretary Gavin Williamson follows the move made in Wales, otherwise the secretary of state risks leaving our young people in the lurch once again.”

Executive member for children’s services, Cllr UllaKarin Clark said she is hearted by the way school leaders have worked through the pandemic, but the decision is for government to make.

She said everyone wants to see pupils recognised for their hard work, and knows schools are working hard to ensure the best chance.

“Current government policy is that those assessments should go ahead,” she added. “Schools are working to do their best for every child.”