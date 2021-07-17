Wokingham libraries welcome back visitors from Monday

LIBRARIES across the borough are set to reopen from next week.

Wokingham Borough Council said the buildings will welcome back visitors from Monday, July 19.

This includes Wokingham, Lower Earley, Spencers Wood, Twyford, Wargrave, Finchampstead and Winnersh libraries.

Woodley library will be open for its full hours, apart from Sundays which will start again later in the summer.

The Arborfield pop-up library will have a staggered reopening approach from Monday, August 2.

All social distancing measures, one-way systems and screens will still be in place before the reopening date.

Cllr Bill Soane, executive member for neighbourhood and communities at the council, said he is excited to reopen the facilites.

He said: “These are community hubs for our residents, offering useful learning resources and helpful services for all, so we look forward to welcoming people back.”

The council has replaced all public computers and upgraded them with new software, there will also be a programme of activities in place throughout July and August, with a focus on children’s literacy development.

Programmes include the Annual Summer Reading Challenge, the Teen Writing Group, and some themed Storytime Sessions planned for later in the summer.

These are aimed at children and young people who have had a challenging experience throughout the pandemic.

Cllr Soane added: “With the plethora of programmes scheduled for this summer, I am hoping our residents can take advantage and get involved in the activities created for them.”

For more information, visit wokingham.gov.uk