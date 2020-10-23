Wokingham Lion returns to pub quiz

The Wokingham Paper

THINKING caps on: Wokingham Lions is holding an online quiz next Thursday evening in aid of Berkshire Vision.

Quizmaster Ian Grange said: “October 8 was World Sight Day, so we have named Berkshire Vision as the beneficiary of this month’s quiz.

“We welcome anyone interestedin having fun to join us.”

The quizzes have been a lockdown staple and, after a summer break, are now taking place on the last Thursday of the month, live-streamed over Facebook from 8pm.

Friends and families who can’t be together have formed virtual teams, with Wokingham members being joined by friends and family across the UK and the world, including players in New Zealand, Sweden, Singapore, Canada, Portugal and the United States.

So far, it has raised more than £4,500, which was donated to the Wokingham Borough Community Hub, to support individuals and families in need during the Covid pandemic.

In addition, the club donated a further £1,000 from Lions District funds, bringing the total to £5,500.

To take part, log on to fb.com/wokinghamlions

