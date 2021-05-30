Wokingham Lions’ quiz helps Brain Tumour Research

Proceeds totalling £500 from the Wokingham Lions Club virtual pub quiz in April have been donated to Brain Tumour Research, a national UK charity dedicated to raising funds for scientific research into brain tumours.

Brain tumours kill more people under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

Sandra Manktelow, Lions/Brain Tumour Research Appeal Officer, said: “The Lions/Brain Tumour Research Appeal is £500 better off, due to the sterling efforts of the Wokingham Lions Club.

“The Lions Club of the British Isles has pledged to raise £1 million over four years, to support research and equipment for the Brain Tumour Research Charity.

“To find out more about this partnership, visit the Lions/Brain Tumour Research Facebook page at fb.com/LionsBTR.”

Ian Grange, organiser of the pub quizzes, said: “The April Great #Woky Pub Quiz is the last one that is scheduled.

“With pubs opening for indoor dining on May, 17 we have decided not to compete with their pub quizzes.

“We appreciate all of the donations that have been made from the pub quiz participants.

“These have raised more than £9,500 to support local and national charities.”

He added: “We may return in the autumn.”

For more information on Brain Tumour Research, visit www.braintumourresearch.org

For more information on the Wokingham Lions Club, visit www.wokinghamlions.org.uk