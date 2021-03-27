WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: 10 amazing tunes to brighten up your weekend

LIFE, Forrest Gump famously said, is like a box of chocolates. You never quite know what you’re going to get.

He might also have been talking about our Wokingham Loves Music soundtrack. It features 10 amazing tunes that showcase the diverse brilliance of our local music scene.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Moth Man – Fatal Blow

Their first single, The Water, was included in our playlist feature last year and now Moth Man, a band from Reading and Manchester, have just released their debut album Where The Dead Birds Go on Wokingham’s Billywitch Records.

It’s a great album with a moody atmospheric feel and it includes The Water and this track, Fatal Blow, which features a guest appearance from vocalist Elysia Lake who performs a wonderful duet with the band’s lead vocalist Simon Findlay – mothman.band

A Better Life (ft. Pete Rawcliffe) – Wicked Game

Many will know the original Chris Isaak version of this song but this is a beautiful new version by an electronica collective from the local area called A Better Life.

On their debut ‘vocal’ single they enlist the help of singer Pete Rawcliffe, who provides a unique vocal performance which fits perfectly with their chilled sound.

As the band says on their social media, ‘chill out, relax and unwind with A Better Life’ and with music as good as this, that sounds like a great idea – abetterlifemusic.com

Keith Atack – Nine Lives

Keith has visited the area to perform at Wokingham Music Club with his tribute to legendary guitarist Robin Trower, Bridge of Sighs. Here’s his new single in his own right showcasing his excellent guitar talents – www.facebook.com/Keith-Atack-Music-104709838281012

Red Tape Resistance – Time is a Killer

The excellent brand new single from this Bracknell-based band has a mellow atmospheric opening gradually building in intensity to a strong and powerful closing section – www.facebook.com/redtaperesistance

Ben Portsmouth – The Only One

He’s well-known as one of the best Elvis Presley tributes there are and here he is with a track he’s written and recorded in his own name from his EP, Worth Fighting For – www.facebook.com/benportsmouthmusic

Kindred Spirit Band – No Smoke Without Fire

Here’s a band that has graced the stage at Wokingham Festival with an inventive folk prog sound. This track is from their latest album, Elemental – kindredspiritband.co.uk

Hoopy Frood – Round Shaped Hole

This Wokingham-based band have just released their third album, A‘ffirmations. Have a listen to their ‘psy groove electro rock’ on this track from the album – www.hoopyfrood.co.uk

Alfie Griffin – Fi-Lo

Some mellow grooves here from a Reading based musician who has previously appeared live at Wokingham Festival – www.facebook.com/alfiegriffinmusic

Katie Ellwood – The Only Thing

A wonderful debut single written, recorded, produced, played and sung by this talented young musician at her home in Wokingham during lockdown – www.katieellwood.com

Third Lung – Falling Stone

The band describe themselves as ‘emotive, evocative and enchanting’ and they recently streamed a live online performance from Generation Studio – www.facebook.com/ThirdLung