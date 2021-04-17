WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Catch a preview of the great sounds coming to the borough this summer

IT’S GREAT to be able to talk about live music again. Sure the acts are some way off yet but we can at least give you a preview.

Some of the tracks in this week’s Wokingham Loves Music playlist will be performed at this year’s Wokingham Festival or at forthcoming Wokingham Music Club gigs. Something to look forward to.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Crystal Jacqueline – Rainflower

We featured a track from her latest album A Prayer for the Birds in the playlist last year and now, as she will be at Wokingham Festival in August, it’s a good reason to have a listen to the title track of Jacqueline’s earlier album, Rainflower.

Both albums were released on Wokingham label Mega Dodo Records, and Jacqueline has visited the area previously to perform a wonderful set at Wokingham Music Club (WMC) so we look forward to her visit to the festival – www.facebook.com/62milesfromspace

62 Miles From Space – Sentinel

Music from Moscow but released on a Wokingham-based record label as it’s another from Mega Dodo Records. 62 Miles From Space are a duo from Russia that create interesting electronic instrumental music with a sort of psych-prog sound and with a melodic feel too. This track is taken from their recently released new eight-track double EP release Sentinel / Age of Discover’ which is well worth a listen – www.facebook.com/62milesfromspace

Kyros – Cloudburst (Isolation Sessions)

This is on the band’s new album, ‘Celexa Streams’ which was recorded during their critically acclaimed virtual shows. They will be appearing at a real show when they perform at Wokingham Festival in August – www.kyrosmusic.com

The Wave Machine – Ocean’s Brew

Here’s an artist that will be at Wokingham Festival for the first time this year. He’s a Brighton based singer-songwriter, originally from the local area, who writes songs with a summer feel – www.facebook.com/thewavemachine

The Room – Broken

This band, who released their ‘Caught by the Machine’ album to great acclaim, appeared at Wokingham Festival in 2019. Festival organiser Stan Hetherington was so impressed that he invited them back this year – theroom.band

Moth Man – Fatal Blow

A track from the band’s excellent debut album, Where The Dead Birds Go, released on Wokingham’s Billywitch Records – mothman.band

A Better Life (ft. Pete Rawcliffe) – Wicked Game

A beautiful new version of the Chris Isaak classic by an electronica collective from the area recorded with the help of singer Pete Rawcliffe – abetterlifemusic.com

Keith Atack – Nine Lives

Keith has visited the area to perform at WMC with his tribute to legendary guitarist Robin Trower, Bridge of Sighs. Here’s his new single in his own right – www.facebook.com/Keith-Atack-Music-104709838281012

Red Tape Resistance – Time is a Killer

The excellent single from this Bracknell based band has a mellow atmospheric opening gradually building in intensity to a strong and powerful closing section – www.facebook.com/redtaperesistance

Ben Portsmouth – The Only One

He’s from the local area and is well-known as one of the best Elvis Presley tributes there are. Here he is with a great track he’s written and recorded in his own name from his EP, Worth Fighting For – www.facebook.com/benportsmouthmusic