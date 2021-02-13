WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Creativity still going during lockdown

LOCKDOWN hasn’t stopped artists from being creative and that’s reflected in this week’s Top 10 tracks to enjoy.

Curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records, the Wokingham Love Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene, including Third Lung’s Falling Stone, a track that has its genesis in the pandemic. It’s just one of 10 great tunes you can enjoy when you log on and listen up.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Third Lung – Falling Stone

Despite lockdown, local producer Dean Nelson, who runs Generation Studio, has been very innovative and he’s now joined forces with Reading band Third Lung to offer a live online performance to be broadcast from the studio on Saturday, February 27.

The band describe themselves as ‘emotive, evocative and enchanting’ and it’s clear from plays on BBC 6 Music, BBC Introducing and Amazing Radio, that many agree.

Have a listen to their great new single and grab your tickets – www.facebook.com/ThirdLung

Milan Webb – It Never Snows in Spain

If you’ve seen the excellent Oye Santana at shows including Wokingham Music Club (WMC) you’ll have seen Milan’s excellent guitar work. With the band not gigging at the moment Milan has started writing and home recording an album of chilled Latin inspired music and here’s his first single release which was mastered by Dean Nelson of Generation Studios (see above).

If this track is anything to go by, we’ll look forward to hearing more of Milan’s solo music soon – www.oyesantana.com

Marc Woosnam – Silver Lining (Piano Version)

Check out Marc’s beautiful new single and listen out for the wonderful string arrangement from WMC sound man Spencer Brooks – marcwoosnam.com

Edward Naysmith – Fit Within Your Life

A great song from a singer/songwriter who has visited both Wokingham Festival and WMC – www.facebook.com/EdwardNaysmithOfficial

Strawbs – Lay Me Down

The Acoustic Strawbs played a set of classic tracks from The Strawbs extensive musical history at WMC early last year. Here is one of their most famous tracks as a reminder – www.facebook.com/strawbsweb

Astralasia (featuring Icarus Peel) – Green Man

Taken from The Darkest Voyage album. Astralasia have had releases on local Magick Eye Records, whilst guest Icarus Peel has appeared on releases on local Mega Dodo Records – astralasia.co.uk/

The Salts – Drunken Sailor

It’s one of the most well-known sea shanties of all, from a favourite of Wokingham Festival and WMC. It’s from the band’s ‘Brave’ album, released on Wokingham based, Braccan Records – www.thesalts.co.uk

Mordecai Smyth – Tonight, You Belong To Me

This local artist released his wonderful cover of a 1920s song on Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records. It features a guest appearance from Icarus Peel (see above) – www.facebook.com/stickytapeandrust

Deva St.John – Reckless

This talented singer was at No.3 in our Top 20 of 2020 with her Split the Dealer duet. Here’s her excellent new single – www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn

Split the Dealer – Chinchilla

This talented singer was at No.3 in our Top 20 of 2020 with his Deva St.John duet (see above). Here’s his excellent new single – www.facebook.com/splitthedealer