WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Enjoy Katie Ellwood’s debut single, a lockdown marvel

For people of a certain age, the modern technology is still space age stuff.

The mobile phone in our hand is more powerful than the computers used to send a man on the moon. And it’s possible to record our own music at home using a laptop and the right leads.

One such person who has made the most of lockdown is Katie Ellwood, who created her debut single at home.

Her song, The Only Thing, heads up our Wokingham Loves Music soundtrack this week.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Katie Ellwood – The Only Thing

A debut single that shows the talents of this musician and composer from Wokingham being totally written, recorded, produced, played and sung by Katie at her home during lockdown.

She has played cello with orchestras from a young age and has a place studying a Music Technology degree at the respected Birmingham Conservatoire of Music. With this single having a wonderful atmospheric and electronic dream-pop feel, Katie clearly has skills across many musical genres- www.katieellwood.com

The Lost Trades – Hummingbird

This one was recommended by local photographer, Andrew Merritt, as he was impressed with them when they visited the area to play at The Acoustic Couch before lockdown. The trio of Jamie R Hawkins, Phil Cooper and Tamsin Quin are all solo singer-songwriters in their own right and they have also joined forces to form The Lost Trades. Their new single shows what a great idea that was with the beautiful three-part harmony highlighting how well their voices work together – thelosttrades.com

Red Tape Resistance – Hollow

This Bracknell-based band will be releasing new material very soon and while we wait for that, here’s their single from early last year – www.facebook.com/redtaperesistance

Rachel Redman – Against the Tide

Rachel has played at Wokingham Festival and here’s her new single which she describes as ‘a reflective tale of dealing with life in lockdown and all the chaos and frustration that comes with it.’ www.facebook.com/rachelredmanmusic

Third Lung – Falling Stone

The band describe themselves as ‘emotive, evocative and enchanting’ and will be streaming a live online performance from Generation Studio on Saturday – www.facebook.com/ThirdLung

Milan Webb – It Never Snows in Spain

The new solo single, mixed by Dean Nelson, from the man you’ll have seen as ‘Carlos’ at Oye Santana shows at Wokingham Music Club (WMC) – www.oyesantana.com

Marc Woosnam – Silver Lining (Piano Version)

Check out Marc’s beautiful new single and listen out for the wonderful string arrangement from WMC sound man Spencer Brooks – marcwoosnam.com

Edward Naysmith – Fit Within Your Life

A great song from a singer / songwriter who has visited both Wokingham Festival and WMC – www.facebook.com/EdwardNaysmithOfficial

Strawbs – Lay Me Down

The Acoustic Strawbs played a set of classic tracks from The Strawbs extensive musical history at WMC early last year. Here’s one of their most famous tracks as a reminder – www.facebook.com/strawbsweb

Astralasia (featuring Icarus Peel) – Green Man

Taken from ‘The Darkest Voyage’ album. Astralasia have had releases on local Magick Eye Records, while guest Icarus Peel has appeared on releases on local Mega Dodo Records – astralasia.co.uk