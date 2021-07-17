WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Enjoy the art of songwriting with 10 great tracks

SONGWRITING Is such an understated art that we’re pleased to focus on it this week.

Our Wokingham Loves Music playlist highlights great acts with connections to Wokingham borough, including Wille and the Bandits.

Their new song, as with A Better Life, features some great lyrics, deftly delivered.

Why not have a listen? The playlist is FREE on Spotify. Make sure you have a listen at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic and search for our group on Facebook to join in the music chat.

Wille and the Bandits – Four Million Days

This is a quality song by the band that will be headlining Wokingham Festival on August Bank Holiday Monday, the final day of the event.

It’s taken from their album Paths and showcases the band’s musicianship and songwriting and features a great vocal performance from lead singer and guitarist Wille Edwards.

They have been described by The Daily Telegraph as ‘One of the best live acts in the country’ so their visit to Wokingham is not to be missed – www.willeandthebandits.com

A Better Life – Mono Heart

We featured this artist soon after the release of their debut single and since then, their album, Take a Deep Breath has been released. The album has been well received with tracks from it, including this new single, appearing on playlists and radio shows around the world.

A Better Life is based around Phil Daniels, who you may know from his work in the local area putting on live events. This album shows that Phil is also a creative musician and producer in his own right – abetterlifemusic.com

Never The Bride – Worth it Work it

Based around the dynamic duo of Nikki Lamborn and Catherine Feeney, this band never disappoint so well worth getting along to their show at Wokingham Music Club on Friday, July 23 – www.neverthebride.com

One Eyed Man – Cornish Shores

Stuart Hutton aka One Eyed Man is a talented artist who writes, records, and produces his music himself. We’re looking forward to seeing him at Wokingham Festival in August – www.facebook.com/OneEyedManOfficial

Gemma Dorsett – Hunger

Gemma has visited the area to play on many occasions and we hope it’s not too long before we see her here again as we’d love to see her perform this single live – www.gemmadorsett.com

Ben Portsmouth – Today, Tomorrow & Always

A song from local artist Ben’s recent Remember Me EP. Many will know Ben in his Elvis guise where he has received worldwide recognition – www.takingcareofelvis.co.uk

Dennis Siggery & Neil Sadler – Gypsy Woman

Dennis’s voice, combined with Neil’s guitar playing, go together perfectly on their new album, Higher Ground, recorded at Neil’s, Wokingham based, No Machine Studios – ericstreetband.com

Modesty Blue – Time of Your Life

Go back in time to the 80s with Ascot based Modesty Blue who have just released this

Stock Aitken & Waterman inspired track with a retro feel and a hooky chorus – www.heavytrafficmusic.co.uk/artists/modesty-blue

The Wave Machine – Slow Right Down

The Wave Machine is the creative name for singer-songwriter Angus Trott who grew up in Wokingham before moving to Brighton.

He will be returning in August to perform at Wokingham Festival – www.thewavemachine.co.uk

Josh Okeefe – We’re All the Same

Josh, who currently resides in Nashvile, Tennessee, has led a nomadic lifestyle and in August his journey brings him to Wokingham to appear at the festival – www.joshokeefe.com