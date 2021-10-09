WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Enjoy The Paradox Twin thanks to our great FREE playlist

HEADING up our hit parade this week is a band that stopped off in Wokingham for the recent festival, wowing us with their sound.

This weekend, you can hear The Paradox Twin’s new album as it drops. To whet your appetite, we have included Sea of Tranquility in our playlist.

You can tune in for free, and hear 10 fantastic tracks. Just head to Spotify and search for Wokingham Loves Music – or log on to bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

The playlist is more than just a bunch of tunes. You can join in the discussion at www.facebook.com/groups/wokinghamlovesmusicchat

And if you’re hosting a gig, or preparing to play for one, send an email to events@wokingham.today

The Paradox Twin – Sea of Tranquility

Following their recent live tour which included an appearance at Wokingham Festival, this Reading-based band release their eagerly awaited second album, Silence from Signals, this weekend.

The album is already gaining critical acclaim, which isn’t surprising considering the excellent musicianship of the band, the quality songwriting of Danny Sorrell, and the emotional dual vocals of Danny and Nicole Johnson.

This single is one of the album’s beautiful mellower pieces – www.theparadoxtwin.com

A Better Life (feat. Herica and The Wolf) – Dreaming of the Beach

Here’s another artist from the local area that is gaining a great reputation and, even though we’ve featured A Better Life in this playlist before, they have just released a wonderful lyric video for this beautifully chilled track from their Take A Deep Breath album.

We had to include it.

A Better Life is the creation of producer and musician, Phil Daniels, and on this track he features the brilliant vocal talents of UK singer/songwriter Herica and the Wolf – https://abetterlifemusic.com/

Hank Wangford – Perfect Day

This is the opening song on UK Country/Americana legend Hank Wangford’s latest album Holey Holey.

We look forward to seeing him live at Wokingham Music Club (WMC) on Friday, October 22 – www.hankwangford.co.uk/

Ronnie Laine & Slim Chance – The Preacher

Here’s a classic from the past which is in the playlist as Slim Chance will be playing live at WMC on Friday, October 15, as they continue the legacy of the late great Ronnie Laine – https://www.slim-chance.co.uk/

Split the Dealer – High Rockets

He was No. 3 in our Best of 2020 with his Deva St.John duet on the XV single and since then Split aka Sam Brett has released more very good singles and this is his latest – https://www.facebook.com/splitthedealer

Deva St.John – Pity Party

The other half of that duet mentioned above also has a new single out. This is the latest of a string of quality singles from Deva and it is a powerful rock pop dance anthem – https://www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn

In Albion – Earth

They performed a great show at local record shop Beyond the Download’s event in Peach Place, Wokingham recently. Here’s their latest single – https://inalbion.net/

Crooked Shapes – Crooked Shapes

This Wokingham-based rock band have their debut album, also called Crooked Shapes, due for release on Friday, November 19, and Fire is their first single release from that album – https://www.crookedshapes.com/

The Wave Machine – Doesn’t Matter to Me

One of the highlights of the Wokingham Festival was seeing a packed WMC stage audience singing along to the songs of Angus Trott aka The Wave Machine – https://www.thewavemachine.co.uk/

Michael Burns-Peake – London

Michael is a singer/songwriter from Wokingham and is another young talent who appeared on the WMC Stage at the festival and performed a great set of quality songs – https://www.facebook.com/MichaelBPMusic