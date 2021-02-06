WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Every cloud has a silver lining

EVERY CLOUD has a silver lining, and this week so does our Wokingham Loves Music playlist.

Curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records, the Wokingham Love Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene, including a special piano version of Marc Woosnam’s song Silver Lining.

It’s just one of 10 great tunes you can enjoy when you log on, tune in and listen up.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Marc Woosnam – Silver Lining (Piano Version)

If you’ve been to a Wokingham Music Club (WMC) show it’s likely that you would have seen Spencer Brooks behind the sound desk ensuring crystal clear sound quality.

Spencer is also a producer and mixing engineer and here’s a single he worked on with Marc Woosnam, a talented local singer/songwriter who featured in our playlist last year.

Check out Marc’s beautiful new single and listen out for Spencer’s wonderful string arrangement too – marcwoosnam.com

Edward Naysmith – Fit Within Your Life

Here’s another wonderful song from an up-and-coming singer/songwriter who has visited the area to play live including Wokingham Festival and WMC.

He was due to appear at last year’s cancelled Festival and release a new album but sadly both were put on hold due to the virus.

While we look forward to new music and live appearances when circumstances allow, here’s an opportunity to remind us of how good Edward is, with one of his earlier singles – facebook.com/EdwardNaysmithOfficial

Strawbs – Lay Me Down

The Acoustic Strawbs played a set of classic tracks from The Strawbs extensive musical history at WMC last year before lockdown.

Here’s one of their most famous tracks as a reminder – www.facebook.com/strawbsweb

Astralasia (featuring Icarus Peel) – Green Man

Taken from The Darkest Voyage album. Astralasia have had many releases on local Magick Eye Records, while guest Icarus Peel has appeared on many releases on local Mega Dodo Records – astralasia.co.uk

The Salts – Drunken Sailor

It’s one of the most well-known sea shanties of all from a favourite of Wokingham Festival and WMC. It’s a track from The Salts’ Brave album, released on Wokingham based, Braccan Records – www.thesalts.co.uk

Mordecai Smyth – Tonight, You Belong To Me

This local artist released his wonderful cover of a 1920s song on Wokingham-based Mega Dodo Records. It features a guest appearance from Icarus Peel (see above) – www.facebook.com/stickytapeandrust

Deva St.John – Reckless

This talented singer was at No.3 in our Top 20 of 2020 with her Split the Dealer duet. Here’s her excellent new single – www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn

Split the Dealer – Chinchilla

This talented singer was at No.3 in our Top 20 of 2020 with his Deva St.John duet (see above). Here’s his excellent new single – www.facebook.com/splitthedealer

Kyros – ResetRewind

The international band with Wokingham links were No.1 in our Top 20 of 2020. They have released a new EP, Four of Fear, which features this track – www.kyrosmusic.com

Hester and the Heathens – Money

This powerful pop-punk trip were No 2 in our Top 20 of 2020 with their brilliant single, Regenerate. Here’s their previous single – www.facebook.com/hesterandtheheathens