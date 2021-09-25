WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Great musicians who come up with the goods – that you can listen to today for FREE

THE THING about great musicians is that they constantly come up with the goods.

Our two new entries do just that: Split The Dealer and Deva St.John are both returning to the Wokingham Loves Music hit parade with new music that they’ve created.

It’s so good to be able to talk about talented people creating some brilliant music.

You can hear them, and eight other great tracks, at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

The playlist is more than just a bunch of tunes. You can join in the discussion at www.facebook.com/groups/wokinghamlovesmusicchat

And if you’re hosting a gig, or preparing to play for one, send an email to events@wokingham.today

Split the Dealer – High Rockets

He was Number 3 in our Best of 2020 with his Deva St.John duet on the XV single and since then Split aka Sam Brett has released more singles and this is his latest.

It’s a great piece of melodic indie rock which Sam says he wrote about feeling the pressure of having to choose what you want to do with your life, settling for something, working your life away and then one day realising that years have slipped behind you. Sam is in London on Saturday (25th) at The Waiting Room – https://www.facebook.com/splitthedealer

Deva St.John – Pity Party

The other half of that duet mentioned above also has a new single out. This is the latest of a string of quality singles from Deva and it is an excellent rock pop dance, whatever you want to call it, anthem.

Deva describes it as ‘genre-hopping’ and as a ‘bouncy tune for the overthinking and introverted’ and it certainly is that. Well worth a listen and she will also be appearing live at The Waiting Room in London this Saturday (25th) – https://www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn

In Albion – Earth

They performed a great show at local record shop, Beyond the Download’s event in Peach Place Wokingham recently. Here’s their latest single – https://inalbion.net/

Crooked Shapes – Fire

This Wokingham-based rock band have their debut album, also called Crooked Shapes, due for release on November 19, and Fire is their first single release from that album – https://www.crookedshapes.com/

The Wave Machine – Doesn’t Matter to Me

One of the highlights of the Wokingham Festival was seeing a packed Wokingham Music Club (WMC) stage audience singing along to the songs of Angus Trott aka The Wave Machine – https://www.thewavemachine.co.uk/

Michael Burns-Peake – London

Michael is a singer/songwriter from Wokingham and is another young talent who appeared on the WMC Stage at the festival and performed a great set of quality songs – https://www.facebook.com/MichaelBPMusic

Fred’s House – Shut Up and Dance

Silky smooth vocals, quality musicianship and a 70’s West Coast inspired folk/rock sound, this band from Cambridge are a perfect band for a summer festival as they proved at Wokingham Festival – http://fredshousemusic.co.uk

The Paradox Twin – Wake Vortex

Nominated at the prestigious Progressive Music Awards two years running following the release of their debut album, this Reading-based band is back with a stunning new single – https://www.theparadoxtwin.com/

Wille and the Bandits – Four Million Days

They closed Wokingham Festival in fine style with an exciting blend of rock ‘n’ roll, funk, soul and roots. We look forward to their new album in 2022 – https://www.willeandthebandits.com/

Edward Naysmith – Live Anymore

Edward is a talented singer/songwriter who performed at Wokingham Festival and he is currently working on a new album being recorded in a new recording studio that he built himself – https://www.facebook.com/EdwardNaysmithOfficial