WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Head to the Hollow with Red Tape Resistance

THE BEAUTY of our Top 10 tracks is that time can go backwards.

This week’s top entry in our Wokingham Loves Music playlist is a song from Red Tape Resistance that was released last year.

Chris Hillman from White Star Records, who curates the playlist, has added Hollow and Against The Tide to our tracks for you to enjoy, each one has a link to the borough.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Red Tape Resistance – Hollow

Here’s a track which was released by this Bracknell-based band early last year but, as this playlist hadn’t been created then, we missed it.

Wokingham rock photographer Andrew Merritt reminded us about it. As it’s never too late for a good track from a good band, here it is.

The band’s following has been growing due to their live gigs and we hear that they will be releasing new material very soon.

We’ll look forward to that but, for now, check out ‘Hollow’ for great alt.rock – www.facebook.com/redtaperesistance

Rachel Redman – Against the Tide

We’ll all be able to relate to this new single from Rachel as she describes it as ‘a reflective tale of dealing with life in lockdown and all the chaos and frustration that comes with it’. It’s a wonderful song showcasing the talents of this Berkshire-based singer/songwriter who you may well have seen gracing the stage at Wokingham Festival in the past. The song has been getting some well-deserved radio play including BBC Radio Berkshire and Surrey Hills Radio – www.facebook.com/rachelredmanmusic

Third Lung – Falling Stone

The band describe themselves as ‘emotive, evocative and enchanting’ and will be streaming a live online performance from Generation Studio on Saturday, February 27 – www.facebook.com/ThirdLung

Milan Webb – It Never Snows in Spain

The new solo single, mixed by Dean Nelson, from the man you’ll have seen as Carlos at Oye Santana shows at Wokingham Music Club (WMC) – www.oyesantana.com

Marc Woosnam – Silver Lining (Piano Version)

Check out Marc’s beautiful new single and listen out for the wonderful string arrangement from WMC sound man Spencer Brooks – marcwoosnam.com

Edward Naysmith – Fit Within Your Life

A great song from a singer/songwriter who has visited both Wokingham Festival and WMC – www.facebook.com/EdwardNaysmithOfficial

Strawbs – Lay Me Down

The Acoustic Strawbs played a set of classic tracks from The Strawbs extensive musical history at WMC early last year. Here’s one of their most famous tracks as a reminder – www.facebook.com/strawbsweb

Astralasia (featuring Icarus Peel) – Green Man

Taken from The Darkest Voyage album. Astralasia have had releases on local Magick Eye Records, whilst guest Icarus Peel has appeared on releases on local Mega Dodo Records – astralasia.co.uk

The Salts – Drunken Sailor

It’s one of the most well-known sea shanties of all, from a favourite of Wokingham Festival and WMC. It’s from the band’s ‘Brave’ album, released on Wokingham based, Braccan Records – www.thesalts.co.uk

Mordecai Smyth – Tonight, You Belong To Me

This local artist released his wonderful cover of a 1920s song on Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records. It features a guest appearance from Icarus Peel (see above) – www.facebook.com/stickytapeandrust