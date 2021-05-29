WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Keeping it in the family

WE’RE KEEPING it in the family with this week’s playlist.

Heading it up is a track from Aaron Cilia – and his parents’ band, Spriggan Mist, is at number two in our charts.

The acts are just a couple of the great bands and musicians from Berkshire and beyond that you can enjoy listening to.

Our Wokingham Loves Music playlist highlights some of the best music around, all of it with a local connection.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify and our selection this week is sure to be a winter – well, spring, warmer.

Make sure you give it a listen – you’re bound to discover something new.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Aaron Cilia – Infinitum

There’s talent behind the scenes as well on stage at Wokingham Festival and here’s a prime example.

Aaron will be one of the team working on the sound and more on the festival’s Wokingham Music Club (WMC) Stage so see if you can spot him behind the mixing desk during the festival weekend.

Aaron is also a talented musician and producer and has just released a new single which has a wonderful chilled feel and showcases those musical skills – www.facebook.com/AaronCiliaArtist

Spriggan Mist – Arborfield Witch

Here’s a song about a local ghost recorded live at the band’s Ghostly Tales Show at The Acoustic Couch.

Due to lockdown it was played to an empty room which must have been a haunting experience.

However a large online audience witnessed the spooky event and the music from the night has been released as the Ghostly Tales Live album.

There’s a link to Aaron above too, as his parents, Maxine and Baz Cilia are in the band and Aaron did the sound at the show and mixed the album. A talented family – www.sprigganmist.com

Frost* – Day and Age (edit)

Frost* was formed by songwriter and musician Jem Godfrey and the band features Reading based musician and producer John Mitchell on vocals and guitar who co wrote many of the songs on the their new album including this one – frost.life

It Bites – Cartoon Graveyard

It’s John Mitchell again, this time fronting the legendary band that have just re-released two classic albums, The Tall Ships and Map of the Past. Both were re-mastered by John at his Outhouse Studio in Reading – johnmitchellhq.com/it-bites

Fred’s House – Steal the Night

Here’s a band that will be appearing at Wokingham Festival in August so while we look forward to that, here’s a great track from their Walls and Ceilings EP – fredshousemusic.co.uk

Mississippi Voss – Stranger in Paradise

They describe themselves as an indie-funk duo from Berkshire and they will be appearing on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival in August – www.facebook.com/mississippi.voss

John Coughlan’s Quo

Lockdown (Stir-Crazy Mix) – This band featuring the ex-Status Quo drummer visited the town to play a great show at WMC in 2019. If you ‘lost your mind in lockdown’ put this track on, turn it up, singalong and rock out – www.johncoghlan.com

The 286 – One Way Love

The 286 are a rock ‘n’ roll orchestra who perform their unique interpretations of classical pieces and more as well as their own self-penned songs. They will be at Wokingham Festival in August – www.the286.co.uk

The Salts – Drunken Sailor (A Cappella)

It’s a brand new ‘a cappella’ version of the sea shanty classic released on Wokingham based Braccan Records. The band will be live at Norden Farm in Maidenhead on June 25 – www.thesalts.co.uk

One Eyed Man – Ode to the Beast

A Berkshire-based singer songwriter who will be appearing on the WMC Stage at this year’s Wokingham Festival. This track is taken from his wonderful Autumn Winds EP – www.facebook.com/OneEyedManOfficial