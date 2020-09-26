WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Listen to these bands – a top 10 of tunes, all with a Wokingham flavour

IT’S GREAT to see so many local artists have been making the most of lockdown. This week’s chart features a returning act in the shape or local musician Bradley Watmore.

His song, Plain To See, is his second release, but it’s top of our pops this week, and it’s free to listen to on Spotify.

Each week, Chris Hillman from White Star Records curates our soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene. There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone

You can listen for FREE via Spotify.

Bradley Watmore – Plain to See

Local musician and songwriter Bradley, was featured in Wokingham.Today earlier in the year prior to the release of his excellent debut single Rock Bottom that also featured in one our first playlists. Now he releases his second single which again showcases the quality of his songwriting and performance. A great piece of bouncy feel-good indie-pop with a hook that will have you singing along – www.facebook.com/bradleywatmore

Aaron Cilia – Meadows

Aaron is an up-and-coming talent who, as well as working behind the scenes at a number of local gigs and festivals as a sound engineer and lighting engineer, is a record producer and musician, working with a number of artists including his parents’ band, Spriggan Mist.

This year he has also released some of his own music including his debut album on which he played every instrument. Here’s the wonderful atmospheric and melodic title track of that album – www.facebook.com/AaronCiliaArtist

Hester and the Heathens – Regenerate

An energetic and powerful pop-punk sing-along anthem from this three-piece local band, who are definitely one to watch in the future –www.facebook.com/hesterandtheheathens/

Rob James – West Coast Nights (Shuffla Remix)

Here’s a track remixed by Finchampstead-based DJ, musician and audio engineer, Sam ‘Shuffla’ Brice – www.facebook.com/shufflamusicofficial

Reliant – Antisocial

The new single from this Wokingham and Reading-based four-piece is an exciting and uplifting anthem that the band describe as an unconventional love song – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

The Gaslights – The Ocean

They performed a great set at Wokingham Festival last year, and now, this up-and-coming indie band have a wonderful atmospheric new single – www.facebook.com/gaslightsuk

The Room – Bodies on the Road

Local melodic rock band The Room are back with the new single from their critically acclaimed Caught by the Machine album – theroom.band

Wishbone Ash – Blind Eye

A video of this track being performed live at last year’s Wokingham Festival by Martin Turner Ex-Wishbone Ash was recently released – www.martinturnermusic.com

Wille and the Bandits – Find My Way

Here’s a dynamic four-piece band with a powerful immense sound who were due to headline this year’s cancelled Wokingham Festival – www.willeandthebandits.com

Warmrain – Here Comes The Rain Again

This band, also due to play at the festival, whose Back Above the Clouds album features this beautiful cover of the Eurythmics classic as you’ve never heard it before – warmrainband.com