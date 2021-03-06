WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: The best things come for those who wait

THEY say the best things come for those who wait.

And that’s exactly the case with this week’s highest new entry in our playlist.

Hoopy Frood has just released their latest album – their first in 12 years. Round Shaped Hole is one track from it and it heads up our Wokingham Loves Music soundtrack this week.

Hoopy Frood – Round Shaped Hole

This Wokingham-based band released their second album back in 2009 and have just released their third called Affirmations. Was it worth the wait? Well, if you listen to this track from the album you’ll hear that it certainly was. It’s a great track with a cool video and it’s a good example of their hard

to classify sound which the band describes as psy-groove electro-rock music.

That’s as good a description as any so have a listen and, if you like what you hear, check out the album– www.hoopyfrood.co.uk

Alfie Griffin – Fi-Lo

Some mellow grooves here from a Reading-based musician who has previously appeared live at Wokingham Festival.

If you’ve seen Alfie previously you’ll know his indie acoustic singer-songwriter style so you may be surprised by this new single as it’s an instrumental.

There’s nothing wrong with that though as it’s a good track with some good guitar sounds and a chilled feel. It’s always good to see artists being creative and trying new things– www.facebook.com/alfiegriffinmusic

Katie Ellwood – The Only Thing

A wonderful debut single written, recorded, produced, played and sung by this talented young musician at her home in Wokingham during lockdown– www.katieellwood.com

The Lost Trades – Hummingbird

Recommended by local photographer, Andrew Merritt who saw this trio when they visited the area to play at The Acoustic Couch before lockdown– thelosttrades.com

Red Tape Resistance – Hollow

This Bracknell-based band will be releasing new material very soon and while we wait for that, here’s their single from early last year – www.facebook.com/redtaperesistance

Rachel Redman – Against the Tide

Rachel has played at Wokingham Festival and here’s her new single which she describes as ‘a reflective tale of dealing with life in lockdown and all the chaos and frustration that comes with it.’ www.facebook.com/rachelredmanmusic

Third Lung– Falling Stone

The band describe themselves as ‘emotive, evocative and enchanting’ and they recently streamed a live online performance from Generation Studio– www.facebook.com/ThirdLung

Milan Webb – It Never Snows in Spain

The new solo single, mixed by Dean Nelson, from the man you’ll have seen s ‘Carlos’ at Oye Santana shows at Wokingham Music Club (WMC)– www.oyesantana.com

Marc Woosnam – Silver Lining (Piano Version)

Check out Marc’s beautiful new single and listen out for the wonderful string arrangement from WMC sound man Spencer Brooks– marcwoosnam.com

Edward Naysmith – Fit Within Your Life

A great song from a singer/songwriter who has visited both Wokingham Festival and WMC – www.facebook.com/EdwardNaysmithOfficial