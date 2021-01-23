WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: The top 10 now with added sea shanties

A LIFE on the ocean wave is all the rage at the moment as sea shanties is the in thing.

And Wokingham Festival favourites The Salts makes an appearance in our Top 10 as a result.

Curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records, the Wokingham Loves Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene, including Steven Wilson.

You can listen to his track and nine great others all for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up for you to tune in and turn on at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

The Salts – Drunken Sailor

With sea shanties in the news following new interest due to TikTok, now is a good time to revisit The Salts, those masters of songs from the sea. These quality musicians have visited the town a number of times performing great shows at Wokingham Music Club and Wokingham Festival and here they are with one of the most well-known sea shanties.

It also has a local connection as it is featured on their Brave album, released on Wokingham-based, Braccan Records – www.thesalts.co.uk

Mordecai Smyth – Tonight, You Belong To Me

Here’s a track from an artist that appeared in our Top 20 of 2020. This time it’s a cover and it’s a wonderful version of a song that was actually written in the 1920s and become a big hit in 1956 for a duo called Patience and Prudence.

This new version by Wokingham based artist Mordecai Smyth was released last year as a single by Wokingham-based Mega Dodo Records and it features guest appearances from Icarus Peel and Tabitha – www.facebook.com/stickytapeandrust/

Deva St. John – Reckless

This talented singer was at No3 in our Top 20 of 2020 with her Split the Dealer duet. Here’s her excellent new single – www.facebook.com/dayvasaintjohn

Split the Dealer – Chinchilla

This talented singer was at No.3 in our Top 20 of 2020 with his Deva St. John duet (see above). Here’s his excellent new single – www.facebook.com/splitthedealer

Kyros – ResetRewind

The international band with Wokingham links who were No.1 in our Top 20 of 2020 have released a new EP, Four of Fear, which features this track – www.kyrosmusic.com/

Hester & the Heathens – Money

This powerful pop-punk trip were No. 2 in our Top 20 of 2020 with their brilliant single, Regenerate. Here’s their previous single – www.facebook.com/hesterandtheheathens/

Frost* – British Wintertime

Progressive rock band, Frost*, which includes John Mitchell on guitar with a track from their recently released eight CD box set, 13 Winters – frost.life

Skeleton Goode – Never Going (Back Home)

Here’s a bit of psych-pop from an English artist living in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam released by Wokingham-based label Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/skellygood

Steven Wilson – In Floral Green

Steven has had sell-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall. Here’s his cover of a song written by multi-talented John Mitchell – stevenwilsonhq.com

Kepler Ten – Weaver

This trio of excellent musicians are signed to Wokingham’s White Star Records and their new album, A New Kind of Sideways has received rave reviews in music magazines around the world – www.keplerten.com