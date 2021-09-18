WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Town gigs have featured great bands

THERE’S no doubt that the free gigs in Peach Place have been a hit.

Running on alternate Saturdays in recent weeks, they’ve brought people back to Wokingham and featured some great bands.

This Saturday’s line-up includes In Albion and they are top of our hit parade this week.

You can hear it, and nine other great tracks, at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

The playlist is more than just a bunch of tunes. You can join in the discussion at www.facebook.com/groups/wokinghamlovesmusicchat

And if you’re hosting a gig, or preparing to play for one, send an email to events@wokingham.today

In Albion – Earth

Here’s the band that is headlining this week’s (Saturday 18th) free show put on by local record shop, Beyond the Download, in Peach Place Wokingham with support from The Keep Cats.

In Albion are a band from Surrey who describe themselves as a ‘theatrical prog rock band’ and Earth is a single that they released last year which showcases their sound with strong musicianship and powerful vocals.

This looks like a band that is well worth checking out live – https://inalbion.net/

Crooked Shapes – Fire

It’s the new single from another band that have performed at Beyond the Download’s Peach Place shows previously.

Crooked Shapes have their debut album, also called Crooked Shapes, due for release on November 19, and Fire is their first single release from that album.

The band are an exciting three-piece alternative rock band taking elements from the classic rock past and bringing them up to date with their own injection of power and melody – https://www.crookedshapes.com/

The Wave Machine – Doesn’t Matter to Me

One of the highlights of the Wokingham Festival was seeing a packed Wokingham Music Club (WMC) stage audience singing along to the songs of Angus Trott aka The Wave Machine – https://www.thewavemachine.co.uk/

Michael Burns-Peake – London

Michael is a singer/songwriter from Wokingham and is another young talent who appeared on the WMC Stage at the festival and performed a great set of quality songs – https://www.facebook.com/MichaelBPMusic

Fred’s House – Shut Up and Dance

Silky smooth vocals, quality musicianship and a 70s West Coast inspired folk-rock sound, this band from Cambridge are a perfect band for a summer festival as they proved at Wokingham Festival – http://fredshousemusic.co.uk

The Paradox Twin – Wake Vortex

Nominated at the prestigious Progressive Music Awards two years running following the release of their debut album, this Reading based band is back with a stunning new single – https://www.theparadoxtwin.com/

Wille and the Bandits – Four Million Days

The festival headliner who closed the festival in fine style with an exciting blend of rock and roll, funk, soul and roots. We look forward to their new album in 2022 – https://www.willeandthebandits.com/

Edward Naysmith – Live Anymore

Edward is a talented singer-songwriter who performed at the festival and is currently working on a new album being recording in a new recording studio that he built himself – https://www.facebook.com/EdwardNaysmithOfficial

Kyros – Rumour

A very prolific international band with local connections who recently completed their summer tour in support of their acclaimed ‘Celexa Dreams’ album which features this single – www.kyrosmusic.com

The 11 – This Life

They were a late addition to the Wokingham Festival line-up and what a great addition they were. They are a straight-up, no-messing, proper honest rock-band with feels and melody aplenty – https://www.facebook.com/the11uk