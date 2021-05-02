WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: What do you do with a drunken sailor?

SEA SHANTIES continue to enjoy a revival and that’s the case with our hit list this week.

The Salts make a welcome return to our Wokingham Loves Music playlist with an old favourite, the Drunken Sailor.

You can listen to it for FREE early in the morning, or late at night if you prefer. It’s on Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

The Salts – Drunken Sailor (A Cappella)

We featured the album version of this sea shanty a while ago but as the band have just released a great new ‘a cappella’ version on our Wokingham-based Braccan Records label we thought it was worth a listen here.

As anyone who has seen The Salts at their Wokingham Music Club (WMC) and festival shows will testify, they are great musicians and singers and this single brings their vocal talents to the fore.

The band will be live at Norden Farm in Maidenhead on June 25 – www.thesalts.co.uk

One Eyed Man – Ode to the Beast

One Eyed Man is the alter ego of Berkshire-based singer-songwriter Stuart Hutton and we are looking forward to seeing him on the WMC Stage at this year’s Wokingham Festival.

His songs have personal lyrics which he is able to deliver with emotion while maintaining an intimate and relaxed style. This can be heard on his five-track EP Autumn Winds, released late last year, from which this track is taken – www.facebook.com/OneEyedManOfficial

Marky Dawson – Radio Gaga

Marky is a charismatic piano player with a huge voice who will be appearing on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival in August. Here’s his unique version of a Queen classic – www.markydawson.co.uk

Katie Ellwood – Self Love

Here’s a Wokingham musician and songwriter with an excellent new single. Get hooked in with Katie’s chilled grooves and subtle melody and check out that closing string section – www.katieellwood.com

Crystal Jacqueline – Rainflower

Here’s the title track from an album released on Wokingham’s Mega Dodo Records by an artist that we are looking forward to seeing at Wokingham Festival in August – www.facebook.com/crystaljacquelinemusic

62 Miles From Space – Sentinel

Music from Moscow but released on a Wokingham-based record label and it’s another from Mega Dodo Records. 62 Miles From Space are a duo from Russia and this is from their new double EP – www.facebook.com/62milesfromspace

Kyros – Cloudburst (Isolation Sessions)

This is on the band’s new album, Celexa Streams, which was recorded during their critically acclaimed virtual shows.

They will be appearing at a real show when they perform at Wokingham Festival in August – www.kyrosmusic.com

The Wave Machine – Ocean’s Brew

Here’s an artist that will be at Wokingham Festival for the first time this year. He’s a Brighton based singer-songwriter, originally from the local area, who writes songs with a summer feel – www.facebook.com/thewavemachine

The Room – Broken

This band, who released their Caught by the Machine album to great acclaim, appeared at Wokingham Festival in 2019.

Festival organiser Stan Hetherington was so impressed that he invited them back this year – theroom.band

Moth Man – Fatal Blow

A track from the band’s excellent debut album, Where The Dead Birds Go released on Wokingham’s Billywitch Records – mothman.band