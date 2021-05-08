WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: Whatever you want, musically, it’s here – even a lockdown track

IT’S INEVITABLE – musicians were always going to write about lockdown, and this week’s playlist reflects that.

John Coughlan’s Quo have used the pandemic to create new music and their latest, Lockdown, is one of two great new entries to enjoy, as part of the Wokingham Loves Music soundtrack.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

John Coughlan’s Quo – Lockdown (Stir-Crazy Mix)

This band visited the town to play a great show at Wokingham Music Club (WMC) in 2019.

It was the year before lockdown and now they have released a new two track single that features this track about that lockdown.

It’s an uplifting rock anthem with a classic Status Quo feel which, of course, is the band that drummer, John Coughlan, was in during their 70s heyday. So if you ‘lost your mind in lockdown’ put this track on, turn it up, sing-along and rock out – www.johncoghlan.com

The 286 – One Way Love

The 286 are a rock ‘n’ roll orchestra who perform their unique interpretations of classical pieces and more as well as their own self-penned songs.

Last year they released a few singles, including this one. It’s a good song with a hooky chorus and they released a fun video for it too which featured 286 of their fans from all over the word dancing to it. Very cool.

I’m sure there will be lots of people dancing along to this band when they appear at Wokingham Festival in August – www.the286.co.uk

The Salts – Drunken Sailor (A Cappella)

It’s a brand-new a cappella version of the sea shanty classic released on Wokingham-based Braccan Records.

The band will be live at Norden Farm in Maidenhead on June 25 – www.thesalts.co.uk

One Eyed Man – Ode to the Beast

A Berkshire-based singer songwriter who will be appearing on the WMC Stage at this year’s Wokingham Festival. This track is taken from his wonderful Autumn Winds EP – facebook.com/OneEyedManOfficial

Marky Dawson – Radio Gaga

Marky is a charismatic piano player with a huge voice who will be appearing on the WMC Stage at Wokingham Festival in August.

Here’s his unique version of a Queen classic – www.markydawson.co.uk

Katie Ellwood – Self Love

Here’s a Wokingham musician and songwriter with an excellent new single. Get hooked in with Katie’s chilled grooves and subtle melody and check out that closing string section – www.katieellwood.com

Crystal Jacqueline – Rainflower

Here’s the title track from an album released on Wokingham’s Mega Dodo Records by an artist that we are looking forward to seeing at Wokingham Festival in August – www.facebook.com/crystaljacquelinemusic

62 Miles From Space – Sentinel

Music from Moscow but released on a Wokingham-based record label and it’s another from Mega Dodo Records. 62 Miles From Space are a duo from Russia and this is from their new double EP – www.facebook.com/62milesfromspace

Kyros – Cloudburst (Isolation Sessions)

This is on the band’s new album, Celexa Streams, which was recorded during their critically acclaimed virtual shows. They will be appearing at

a real show when they perform at Wokingham Festival in August – www.kyrosmusic.com

The Wave Machine – Ocean’s Brew

Here’s an artist that will be at Wokingham Festival for the first time this year. He’s a Brighton based singer-songwriter, originally from the area, who writes songs with a summer feel – www.facebook.com/thewavemachine