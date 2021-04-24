WOKINGHAM LOVES MUSIC: You’ll go Gaga for Marky Dawson’s new entry

ThE OLD ones are the best they say – but what about the favourites with a twist?

Heading up this week’s hit parade is Marky Dawson’s take on Queen’s classic, Radio Gaga.

We think you’ll go, well, gaga for it.

It’s one of two great new entries to enjoy, as part of the Wokingham Loves Music soundtrack.

You can listen for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Marky Dawson – Radio Gaga

Marky is a charismatic piano player with a huge voice who always goes down well live due to his exciting and entertaining style where he combines his musical skills with an ability to interact with the audience.

He performs his own songs as well as his versions of classics, often taking requests.

Here’s a great version of one of those classics and, although we’ve no idea what songs he will be playing when he is at Wokingham Festival in August, he will be well worth seeing – www.markydawson.co.uk

Katie Ellwood – Self Love

We featured local musician, Katie, in the playlist a few months ago with her debut single, The Only Thing. She has just released this, her second single, and it’s another very good track so it just had to be included in the playlist this week.

It has a chilled feel with a hypnotic groove and a subtle melody that hooks you in the more you listen. There’s a wonderful closing string section too.

This feels like a progression from her first single so we can’t wait to see what Katie does next – www.katieellwood.com

Crystal Jacqueline – Rainflower

Here’s the title track from an album released on Wokingham’s Mega Dodo Records by an artist that we are looking forward to seeing at Wokingham Festival in August – www.facebook.com/crystaljacquelinemusic/

62 Miles From Space – Sentinel

Music from Moscow but released on a Wokingham-based record label and it’s another from Mega Dodo Records. 62 Miles From Space are a duo from Russia and this is from their new double EP – www.facebook.com/62milesfromspace

Kyros – Cloudburst (Isolation Sessions)

This is on the band’s new album, Celexa Streams, which was recorded during their critically acclaimed virtual shows. They will be appearing at a real show when they perform at Wokingham Festival in August – www.kyrosmusic.com/

The Wave Machine – Ocean’s Brew

Here’s an artist that will be at Wokingham Festival for the first time this year. He’s a Brighton based singer-songwriter, originally from the local area, who writes songs with a summer feel – www.facebook.com/thewavemachine

The Room – Broken

This band, who released their Caught by the Machine album to great acclaim, and appeared at Wokingham Festival in 2019. Festival organiser Stan Hetherington was so impressed that he invited them back this year – theroom.band

Moth Man – Fatal Blow

A track from the band’s excellent debut album, Where The Dead Birds Go’released on Wokingham’s Billywitch Records – mothman.band

A Better Life (ft. Pete Rawcliffe) – Wicked Game

A beautiful new version of the Chris Isaak classic by an electronica collective from the local area recorded with the help of singer Pete Rawcliffe – abetterlifemusic.com

Keith Atack – Nine Lives

Keith has visited the area to perform at WMC with his tribute to legendary guitarist Robin Trower, Bridge of Sighs.

Here’s his new single in his own right – www.facebook.com/Keith-Atack-Music-104709838281012