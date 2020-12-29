Wokingham Loves Music’s Christmas number one

A TOUCH of Frost. That’s the latest entry in our very own hit parade, making it our first Christmas number one.

Curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records, The Wokingham Love Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene, including Steven Wilson.

You can listen to his track and nine great others. all for FREE, via Spotify.

There’s a special page set-up for you to tune in and turn on at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Frost – British Wintertime

Musician Jem Godfrey has created pop hits for artists like Atomic Kitten, Shayne Ward and Holly Vallance. He has also created progressive rock band, Frost* which includes John Mitchell on guitar. John has local links as co-owner of Wokingham’s White Star Records and owner of Reading’s Outhouse Studio. It shows what a quality outfit they are when a track as good as this was a bonus track on their 2016 Falling Satellites album. It also features on their recently released eight CD box set, 13 Winters – frost.life

Skeleton Goode – Never Going (Back Home)

Here’s a bit of psych-pop from the alter ego of English guitarist and songwriter Jack Briggs who now lives in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam. The track is taken from the album, also called Skeleton Goode, that was released late last year by Wokingham based label Mega Dodo Records. Jack has also created a full band to perform live in South East Asia. Hopefully, we will get to see them in the UK sometime in the future – www.facebook.comskellygood

Steven Wilson – In Floral Green

Steven has achieved major worldwide success including sell-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall. Here’s his cover of a song written by multi-talented John Mitchell (see the first track above) – stevenwilsonhq.com

Kepler Ten – Weaver

This trio of excellent musicians are signed to Wokingham’s White Star Records and their new album, A New Kind of Sideways has received rave reviews in music magazines around the world – www.keplerten.com

Catfish – Archangel (Live)

One of the choiches from Wokingham photographer, Andrew Merritt, Catfish are a quality blues band. This track is taken from their new album Exile: Live in Lockdown – www.catfishbluesband.co.uk

Children of Dub – Om

This trance, chill and dub outfit have recently released Evolution: 1993-2020’ which covers their whole history including th albums released on Wokingham’s Magick Eye Records – childrenofdub.com

Kyros – Fear of Fear

An international band with local links, signed to Wokingham based White Star Records, and this is from their new four-track EP, Four of Fear – www.kyrosmusic.com

Astralasia (feat. Eric Bouillette) – Distant Voyage

Eric Bouillette from local band, The Room, joins Marc Swordfish from Astralasia on a track from the new 35 track epic album, The Darkest Voyage – www.astralasia.co.uk

Mark Harrison – What Son House Said

Here’s a London-based blues artist who has visited Wokingham previously to at the Wokingham Music Club – markharrisonrootsmusic.com

Sarah Jane Morris – On Solid Air

A track suggested by Stan Hetherington who runs the music club. Unfortunately, Sarah Jane’s Songs of John Martyn show was cancelled due to covid – www.sarahjanemorris.co.uk