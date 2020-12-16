Wokingham man arrested in connection with “large disorder” in Coronation Square

Police seized a handgun, stun gun and machete this morning

POLICE have arrested a Wokingham man in connection with a “large disorder” last week.

On Friday, December 11, seven people were injured in an incident in Coronation Square, Reading.

This morning, police executed a number of warrants in the Whitley and Tilehurst areas of Reading and a handgun, stun gun and machete have been seized.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a prohibited firearm — aged 40, 35, 28 and 22.

They all remain in custody.

A 29-year-old man from Wokingham, arrested on suspicion of affray has been bailed until Friday January, 8.

A 31-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of assault and drink/drunk driving has been bailed until the same date.

Officers have also arrested three others. A 16-year-old male and two 18-year-old men, all from Reading, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault. All three have been bailed until Saturday, January 9.

Senior investigating officer detective inspector Guy Elkins, said the team would continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this large disorder.

“We continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry and tracing anyone who was involved,” he said. “Members of the public will continue to see an increased police presence as a result of our investigation and we would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to one of our officers.”

Police are appealing for information and video footage of the incident in Coronation Square.

This can be uploaded to: unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/serip/appeal/violent-disorder-coronation-sq-reading-11-12-2020.

Residents can also call 101 quoting reference 43200420451, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.