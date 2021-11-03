Wokingham man arrested in connection with Tilehurst murder investigation

A WOKINGHAM man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation.

Thames Valley Police officers have arrested a 23-year-old man from Wokingham on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

It is following the death of a 22-year-old man in Tilehurst, Reading on Sunday.

A 29-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both men are currently in custody.

And three men who were arrested on Monday remain in police custody as well.

