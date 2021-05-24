Wokingham man bailed after good Samaritan’s neck lacerated in assault

A WOKINGHAM man has been arrested after an alleged assault in Reading on Friday evening which saw a good Samaritan receive injuries to his neck as he attempted to stop a fight.

The incident took place in the PMK Supermarket, on Northumberland Avenue in Whitley, between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on May 21.

Thames Valley Police said that there was an altercation between four people, which broke into a fight between two of them.

A man aged in his thirties tried to intervene but was assaulted. He was treated at hospital for a laceration to his neck.

A man, aged 27, from Wokingham, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on police bail until Friday, June 18.

Detective Constable Vanessa Bowen, who is based at Reading police station, is the investigating officer and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“We would like anyone with information about this assault to contact police,” she said.

“It is believed there were people in the area and potentially in the shop when this incident took place and we would like to speak to you.

“If you saw anything of the altercation or the assault, please get in touch.”

She continued: “If you think you have any information, maybe even dashcam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with our enquiries, we would ask you to get in touch.

“You can do this by calling the non-emergency number 101 or by making a report online using the reference number 43210220661.

“If you would prefer to remain 100% anonymous, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”