Wokingham man charged over sexual assault investigation

A Wokingham man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

James Dyer, aged 34, of Longs Way, was charged on Friday, April 30, with one count of sexual assault on a female, one count of committing an offence with the intention committing a sexual offence, one count of a public order offence and one count of common assault.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, May 1.

The charges are in connection with an alleged incident which occurred in St Peter’s Road in Earley on Sunday, April 16.

