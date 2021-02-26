Wokingham man jailed after being caught with £100,000 of class A and B drugs

A WOKINGHAM man is behind bars after being caught with £100,000 worth of class A and B drugs.

Guilford Crown Court gave Paul Neale an eight-year jail sentence and a Serious Crime Prevention Order after pleading guilty to multiple drug offences.

The 35-year-old of Denmark Street was sentenced on Thursday, February 24.

He had been arrested on Wednesday, December 23, following a drugs warrant in Blackwater.

While conducting a search, officers found a stash of class A and class B drugs including cannabis, ecstasy (MDMA) and cocaine.

It was estimated to have a street value of £100,000.

Officers also found a large amount of drug paraphernalia including packaging, scales and mobile phones, as well as £700 in cash.

Neale was arrested and charged with conspiracy to supply class A, conspiracy to supply class B, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

After the sentencing, Detective Constable Alex Sarakinis, from Surrey Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit, said: “Serious Crime Prevention Orders are not issued very often and the fact that Neale has been issued with this, as well as a significant prison sentence, highlights the severity of his offending.

“The order will give us the leverage we need to ensure his activities are curtailed once he is released from prison.”

DC Sarakinis said that this included preventing Neale from owning more than one mobile, being in possession of more than £1,000 in cash and communicating with any co-conspirators.

He must also notify Surrey Police of his home address.

“These orders are put in place to prevent reoffending following an individual’s release from prison,” DC Sarakinis added, saying the Serious Crime Prevention Order remains in place for five years from his release date.

“This case also demonstrates our determination to disrupt the supply of drugs in our local communities and ensure that those dealing drugs are brought to justice.”