Wokingham man jailed for two-and-a-half years over attempted sexual assault and sending indecent videos to teenagers

A WOKINGHAM man who sent indecent videos to two teenagers and a woman in her twenties, and also attempted to drag a woman from a parked car in a bid to have sex with her, has been jailed.

On Tuesday, August 25, Reading Crown Court sent James Dyer, 24 and from Longs Way, down for two-and-a-half years and also issued a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order on him.

It follows a hearing where Dyer had admitted three counts of sending an indecent or grossly offensive electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety, as well as one count each of sexual assault and common assault.

The court heard that in early April, Dyer sent videos of a sexual nature to two teenage girls and a woman in her twenties as well as grossly offensive comments.

Then, on Friday, April 16, Dyer opened the door of a parked car in Reading and attempted to drag a woman in her twenties out of the car. He also asked her to have sex with him.

The victim was able to get away.

Dyer was charged on Friday, April 30.

At the hearing, Reading Crown Court also ordered that restraining orders be granted so he cannot contact his victims. These last for 10 years.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nicola Henderson, based at Reading police station, said: “At the time of these offences were committed Dyer displayed all the hallmarks of a dangerous offender who was intent on sexual contact with young women and unable to control himself.

“He will serve a custodial prison sentence and be placed on the sex offender’s register which allows for the supervision of him when he is released from prison to help protect the public.

“I would like to thank the victims for the bravery and courage shown during the investigation as well as the wider community who supported Thames Valley Police.”