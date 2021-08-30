Wokingham.Today

Wokingham medical firm goes for growth with new customer-focused team

by Charlotte King0
Richard Adams
Richard Adams, Chief Executive Officer, PRISYM ID

A WOKINGHAM medical firm has grown in size after appointing a new Customer Experience Team.

PRISYM ID, which offers labelling solutions to pharmaceutical companies, launched the two-person team last month.

Richard Adams, chief executive of PRISYM ID, said the new duo will now help his company support its customers.

“Whether it is a medical device company coming to terms with regulatory changes or a clinical trial organisation adapting to the new world of decentralised trials, we want our customer to feel that they can call upon our expertise at any time to help them get the most out of the products we offer,” he said.

Andy McLaughlin, former project director at PRISYM ID, and Jamie Knoetchy, former senior label designer for DePuy, have been appointed in the company’s first customer experience roles.

They will now work with the firm’s consulting, delivery and support teams.

Mr Adams added: “It will mean we can learn, adapt and improve our offer in a way that flexes around their changing needs and hence makes the biggest possible contribution to their business.”

