Wokingham MP John Redwood visits Pheasant Inn

A RECENTLY refurbished Winnersh pub welcomed a VIP recently – Wokingham MP Sir John Redwood.

He popped in to The Pheasant on Reading Road to meet general manager Neil Mottershead and his team.

Sir John learnt that the bar and restaurant now offers East meets West fusion cuisine for diners, and there are a wide range of wines, craft beers and cocktails to enjoy.

Part of the inn is a 12-bedroom hotel.

Sir John said: “I congratulated Neil on a successful refurbishment and improvement of The Pheasant, which now will provide a restaurant and some hotel rooms to add to local choices.

“I wish the Pheasant every success in creating a great atmosphere and attracting people to enjoy their food and hospitality.”

And Mr Mottershead welcomed the visit.

“Whether you’re out for drinks with friends, having a meal with the family or looking for somewhere for a date night, The Pheasant Bar & Restaurant is the place for you,” he said.

“We are really enjoying welcoming guests. It was great to meet our local MP and show John the extensive work we have done both inside and with our large outside area.”