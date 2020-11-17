Local MP joins call to end ‘war on motorists’

A GROUP Conservative MPs are campaigning to stop more cycle lanes being built in towns and cities across the country.

James Sunderland, the MP for Bracknell, is one of 14 that have signed a letter calling on Grant Schapps, secretary of state for transport, to stop ‘the uncalled-for war on the motorist’.

The letter is from FairFuelUK, a lobby group campaigning against charges and taxes on UK motorists.

And it calls on the government to “stop the roll out, and withdraw the plethora of new road narrowing, blockades and dedicated cycle lanes eating into our town and city roads”.

The letter suggests that while the coronavirus crisis has been busy dominating the government’s attention, motorists are left feeling victimised by road restrictions coordinated by local authorities and funded by the Department of Transport.

“The anger out there is palpable,” FairFuelUK says.

Commenting on the letter, James Sunderland said: “As a cyclist, I am pro-cycle lanes, but these need to be balanced against the requirements of other road users.

“Locally I support the policy in Wokingham which is for new cycle ways to be off-road and completely separate, which is ultimately safer for the cyclist.”

In the letter, FairFuelUK calls upon the transport secretary to support three measures.

First, it campaigns to stop an extra £250 million being spent on road narrowing, blockades and cycle lane projects, claiming these measures will increase congestion and pollution.

The letter also asks Mr Schapps to cancel extending London’s Congestion Charge Zone next year, saying it will destroy businesses and damage low income drivers and shift workers.

And there is also a call to the transport secretary to introduce a long-term transport strategy after consulting motorists themselves.

“It is vital all interested voices have input into creating policies,” FairFuelUK says.

Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK added: “Grant Schapps seems hypnotised by a small minority of ill-informed politically driven well-financed greens, who pathologically hate the motorist.

“Businesses and local communities are being devastated, not by a Chinese bug, but by myopic local authorities, without any consultation and funded by the Department of Transport.

“All this so that fit well-off young cyclists can enjoy their fair weather pastime at the expense of economic common sense.”

To read the letter visit: fairfueluk.com/MPs-to-Rt-Hon-Grant-Shapps-Final.pdf