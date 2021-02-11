Wokingham mums take to the microphone to launch lockdown podcast

A GROUP of mums are grabbing the mic to talk about all things parenting during the pandemic.

Wokingham-based support group, Becoming Mums, is launching its own podcasting series in an effort to get more people talking about the struggles of being a parent.

They formed in 2017 to make sure local mothers could find peer-to-peer support, but it also provides online help and signposting services to parents on a national scale.

With the pandemic putting its monthly meetings on hold, the group has decided to launch a new podcast, called Parenting In A Pandemic, to keep the conversation going.

Fiona McQuay, co-founder of Becoming Mums, said she was inspired to start the series after asking women to send in stories of their lockdown experiences.

“It was apparent that many of us had experiences we wanted to share,” she said. “Stories varied from breakdowns and giving birth alone, to severe anxiety and baby loss.”

Throughout the lockdown, Ms McQuay has been hosting discussions on Facebook in lieu of regular meetings.

This was in a bid to reduce isolation and loneliness for mothers up and down the country.

“But not everybody likes interacting on Facebook,” she explained. “Some people like to listen anonymously, which is why a podcast is so great.”

Becoming Mums decided to apply for The National Lottery Community Fund to make their podcast dreams a reality.

Now, they are in the midst of planning and recording the series, and will be publishing the first instalment this week.

So far, the group has tackled mental health and parenting during the pandemic and how parents have had to adapt as support services became harder to access.

“We talk about how we are coping – or not coping – with homeschooling and having multiple children, and having to work while being furloughed or not being allowed to work flexibly,” Ms McQuay explained.

The podcast will soon open up to secondary carers and fathers too, but will be predominantly about issues mothers have faced over the past year.

The co-founder said launching the series has been a very personal experience.

“Parenting is really, really hard,” she said. “It’s relentless, especially when you’re at home all the time with your kids, who you love, but homeschooling is really hard.”

Ms McQuay said the podcast will touch on emotional subjects over the coming weeks, including miscarriage and attending pregnancy appointments alone.

“It’s likely that you probably know somebody who has gone through some of these things, and they’re all very sensitive topics but it’s vitally important that we talk about them,” she said.

Prior to the pandemic, Becoming Mums held a monthly support group for parents across Wokingham, Woodley and Winnersh.

In ordinary times, the group also offers free classes and hosts networking socials to help mothers dealing with loneliness.

It also works with the NHS’ Berkshire Perinatal Mental Health team in order to signpost women onto further support if they need it.

To find out more visit: becomingmums.com To listen to the podcast, search for ‘Becoming Mum Podcasting Series (Parenting in a Pandemic)’ on Facebook.