Wokingham personal trainers achieve medal success at bodybuilding competition

Two Wokingham female personal trainers cleaned up at a body building competition.



Jacquie Gee and Denise Read, both Wokingham-based personal trainers, competed in the Pure Elite on Saturday, June 26 at the Winter Gardens, in Margate.



Both Jacquie and Denise featured in the amateur show and, after claiming first place in their respective categories, they gained pro statuses meaning that they could compete at a professional level.



They were both invited to compete in the pro show later that evening where Denise won third place in the Bikini Diva category, meanwhile Jacquie won second place in the Overall Open Fitness category.



Denise and Jacquie brought home a total of eight trophies between them.





Both ladies have spent the last 12 weeks preparing for the competition which involves a strict nutrition and training regime.



The two personal trainers are passionate about empowering women to be body confident and following their fitness goals.