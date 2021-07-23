Wokingham photographer creates reel to showcase town in a new light

A PHOTOGRAPHER has put the spotlight on Wokingham with his latest film reel.

James Singleton, of JS Aerial Solutions, has created a short video to show the town centre in a new light.

Last week, he released a film which takes viewers across Wokingham from above, showcasing some of the key sites across the borough.

“I wanted people to see their town from a perspective you don’t get on a day to day basis,” James says. “The idea was to create something nice for the community to show the main spots around Wokingham in an evening light.”

The two minute-long reel took more than three weeks to pull together as James tackled wet and windy weather to find the perfect shots.

Picture: James Singleton

To plan his filming locations, he used Google Maps to determine which angles made Wokingham look the best before heading out with this camera.

“I really wanted to include the town centre because the town hall is a feature point of Wokingham,” James says. “It’s really easy to get a nice shot of the sunset with the hall in the foreground, which is pretty and historic.

“I used my knowledge of the area to show what has been going on.”

The reel includes the Elms Field area, Wokingham Station, and a range of new housing developments.

The photographer says the footage has received some good feedback so far.

Picture: James Singleton

“It’s had a good response,” James explains. “People have been commenting on it, saying they like it and they like to see the different perspectives.”

He now plans to produce reels on a range of neighbouring towns, releasing one of Reading earlier this week.

James uses a drone which weighs less than 250 grams, meaning he can fly it in congested public spaces while complying with regulations.

To watch James’ Wokingham film, visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Vr-fPEajkQ&ab_channel=JSAerialSolutions

To see the Reading reel, visit: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABFmD_DMWJU&ab_channel=JSAerialSolutions

Find out more about JS Aerial solutions at: www.jsaerial.co.uk