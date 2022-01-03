Wokingham.Today

Wokingham police warn against using e-scooters in public

by Jess Warren0
E-scooters can only be used on private land with ther permission of the land owner. Picture:Michel Grolet on Unsplash

POLICE in Wokingham are warning any residents gifted e-scooters for Christmas that they cannot be used in public.

The scooters are classed as a motor vehicle and the use of them falls under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

This means that they an only be used on private land, with the permission of the landowner, as they cannot be insured, taxed or registered, as motor vehicles need to be.

Anyone using an e-scooter in a public place stopped by the police will be given a written warning the first time.

If stopped for a second time, police can seize the e-scooter either for no insurance or anti-social use of a vehicle.

Residents may also have to pay a fine to reclaim their seized e-scooter, as well as show proof of purchase.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Smital happy as Bracknell Bees continue to “repair the damage” of recent years

Tom Crocker

Earley Home Guard Social Club holds open event to celebrate refurbishment

Jess Warren

Finchampstead youth pastor heads to the United States

Laura Scardarella