Wokingham police warn against using e-scooters in public

POLICE in Wokingham are warning any residents gifted e-scooters for Christmas that they cannot be used in public.

The scooters are classed as a motor vehicle and the use of them falls under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

This means that they an only be used on private land, with the permission of the landowner, as they cannot be insured, taxed or registered, as motor vehicles need to be.

Anyone using an e-scooter in a public place stopped by the police will be given a written warning the first time.

If stopped for a second time, police can seize the e-scooter either for no insurance or anti-social use of a vehicle.

Residents may also have to pay a fine to reclaim their seized e-scooter, as well as show proof of purchase.