Wokingham primary school’s active challenge raises thousands for online learning

STUDENTS at a Wokingham primary school raised more than £9,000 in half term to help fund online learning.

Staff at St Teresa’s Catholic Academy set active challenges for pupils and their parents over the week, to replace the usual days out a school holiday would bring.

Lily-May went retro with her disco outfit

With lockdown limiting activities, the school launched its initiative, Get Active with St Teresa’s to keep the school community healthy — and raised £9,085 in the process.

Families set their own personal challenges and even incorporated fancy dress.

The children and their families went above and beyond expectations, with some even completing a half marathon.

Other challenges included cycling 100km, completing 1000 burpees, a family triathlon, mini Olympics, a 10km (6.2 mile) litter pick.

Anyone short of ideas was helped out by Wokingham-based personal trainer, Louise Charles from Live Once Fitness, who created daily Joe Wicks-style PE fitness videos.

The week of activity caught the attention of Wokingham residents, with multiple fancy dress videos circulating on social media.

“I am always very proud of the children’s achievements, but this time they have surpassed themselves with the incredible amount of money they have raised for our school,” headteacher Nikki Peters said.

“Our School Association has worked tirelessly during the pandemic and this was a fantastic initiative for families to take part in fun activities together.”

The funds will be used to pay for video conferencing, IT equipment and additional laptops for online learning.

Fancy dress was the order of the day

For more information, or to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/Getactivewithstteresas