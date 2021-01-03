Wokingham primary schools start to announce changes to new term opening dates

PRIMARY schools in Wokingham borough are making last-minute changes to their plans for the new term following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying earlier today that schools were safe, teaching unions have united to contradict that, while Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer has called for a new national lockdown to be implemented immediately.

In common with other local authorities, earlier today, Wokingham Borough Council’s leader John Halsall and education lead Cllr UllaKarin Clark promised schools that they would be supported whether they decided to reopen or not.

Their letter came just before the latest coronavirus test results were announced, showing that the rate per 100,000 people in Wokingham had gone above 500 for the first time.

This evening, parents of Westende Junior School in Seaford Road were informed of a change in plan for this week’s reopening, emphasising that schools can only remain open to pupils where it is safe for them to do so.

As a result, lessons will be online ‘until further notice’, although the school will remain open for vulnerable pupils and children of keyworkers.

Willow Bank Primary School and Nine Mile Ride Primary School have also announced similar closures.

Earley-based Aldryngton Primary School’s headteacher Mark Wieder has emailed parents letting them know that it currently plans to reopen on Wednesday, January 6, with online learning set for the next two days.

The delay is to allow the school’s leadership team to consult and train staff, and update control measures as a result of an updated risk assessment.

“We believe this is the right decision to make in light of the constantly changing position,” he wrote.

Schools remain open for vulnerable pupils and children of keyworkers.

Other schools are making similar decisions this evening, and Wokingham.Today has unconfirmed reports of four others that are changing their reopening dates.

In their statement to schools, Cllr Halsall and Cllr Clark said: “The Department of Education is unclear as to the rationale for some Local Authorities’ schools to remain closed whilst others remain open (e.g. Wokingham). Many staff across the borough may feel that, given the advice of their Union, they cannot or should not return to school sites (but are still available for work.

“WBC will be supportive of any school that wishes to take two days at the start of term in order to undertake such risk assessment review and consultation necessary with their staff to enable full school opening.”

Just before the new year, education secretary Gavin Williamson announced a delay to in person lessons for secondary school pupils: Years 11 and 13 would return from January 11, all other years from January 18. The delay was to give schools enough time to implement a lateral testing regime.

Primary Schools in some tier 4 regions, not including Wokingham borough or Berkshire, would also close.

The reopening has been condemned by teaching unions, and legal action is planned against the government.

Is your school staying open or closing? You can email us in confidence at news@wokinghampaper.co.uk