Wokingham pub receives Pub of the Year accolade from Real Ale campaigners

AN EARLY Christmas present was delivered to a Wokingham pub – their award.

The Queen’s Head in The Terrace has been judged CAMRA Berkshire South East’s pub of the year.

Landlady Carol Williams received her certificate from Terry Burrows just before Christmas.

The group, which is passionate about real ale in pubs, said that the award represents the efforts made by the pub during a very difficult year for the hospitality industry.

Mr Burrows said: “They have still provided the warm welcome and great beer when so many others in the hospitality trade have struggled.

“This is not the first time that The Queen’s Head has picked up this award and reflects the high quality of the offering.

“Very close runners-up were The Crispin and The Ship Inn, which goes to show what great pubs are available in Wokingham.”