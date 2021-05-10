Wokingham pupils cast their votes for youth MP

WOKINGHAM pupils have cast their votes for a new youth MP.

On Tuesday, May 4, students from senior schools across the borough headed to the virtual ballot box to elect a new Youth MP and Vice Youth MP for Wokingham.

Launched by the British Youth Council, the programme was created to help young pupils use their “elected voice” to campaign for social change.

Equality, climate change, bullying and mental health were among the key topics raised during the 2021 election.

Following the vote, Jonathan Dodd, a Year 11 student from Emmbrook School, was elected as Youth MP while Amanjot Chug, a Year 9 student from St Crispin’s School, was chosen for Vice Youth MP.

Now, they will be busy organising events and projects, running campaigns and influencing decisions impacting students.

The duo will also participate in the UK Youth Parliament Annual Sitting and UK Youth Parliament House of Commons Sitting — covid permitting.

Wokingham Borough mayor, Cllr Malcolm Richards, said: “I am very happy to be able to join these dedicated young people today with such a passion for making a positive change for their peers across the borough.

“This is a great opportunity for our young people to use their voices to bring the issues that are important to them to light.

“Wokingham Borough Council supports this programme and we look forward to working closely with Jonathan and Amanjot over the next year.”

Earlier this year, participating schools chose a candidate to put forward for the election.

These students met on Tuesday, May 4, and each gave a five-minute speech and answered questions before the vote.

The other pupils who ran for office were Adaya Sunil (a Year 10 pupil from The Holt School), Luka Zivkovic (a Year 9 pupil from Maiden Erlegh School), and Mrgan Cameron-Webb (a Year 10 pupil from Waingels College).