Wokingham pupils celebrate World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters

Wescott Infants School pupils celebrated the return to school last month with a World Book Day celebration, dressing up as favourite fictional characters.

They held their celebration in two parts.

In the first instance, the children were involved in lots of book related activities, including decorating a potato as a book character.

Then, they held a dressing up day, so that all of the staff and children could join in the day together.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It’s been wonderful having all of the children back into school.

“Having this event during the first week (all pupils returned to the classroom) has created a real sense of excitement and buzz around the school.

“The children excelled themselves with their costumes and it was a great day for talking about and discussing books.”