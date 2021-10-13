Wokingham racing star Bobby Trundley shortlisted for national award

Wokingham racing driver Bobby Trundley has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Bobby, 22, from Wokingham has been shortlisted in the ‘Young Person of the Year’ category of the Autism Hero Awards, organised by Anna Kennedy Online – a charity that works to raise awareness of autism.

Bobby is a driver for all-disabled team BRIT, which aims to be the first ever all disabled team to race in the Le Mans 24 hour.

He is currently competing in the Britcar Championship in an Aston Martin GT4.

He races in the final event of the year at Donington later this month and will be pushing for a championship podium finish, alongside his GT4 teammate Aaron Morgan from Basingstoke.

Bobby was diagnosed with severe autism at age four and faced the severe social and developmental challenges that are so common for those living with the condition.

A chance invitation to a karting birthday party at the age of 10 changed his life and lit a fire in Bobby that has led to him becoming the most successful autistic racing driver in the world.

Karting instantly changed his life and his natural talent for the sport made it clear that for Bobby, on the race track his autism is his superpower.

He went on to become a five-time karting champion before joining Team BRIT in 2019. In his first-ever year of car racing, he won four out of his five races and this year.

He is Team BRIT’s fastest driver and has been named within the pair that will step up to British GT in 2022, taking the team and Bobby just one step away from being able to apply for Le Mans.

Alongside his racing, Bobby is an ambassador for autism awareness, sharing his story to help and inspire others to believe that anything is possible.

Having struggled to find employment since qualifying in motorsports engineering, he has now secured a job as a driver for BT, which he carries out alongside his racing commitments.

Team BRIT Founder Dave Player said; “This is such fantastic news and exactly the kind of recognition Bobby deserves.

“We’ve seen Bobby turn from a shy, quiet young man who was lacking in confidence or self belief, to our most successful racing driver, competing against some incredible drivers and showing the world that autism – or any other disability – does not need to hold you back.

“Congratulations Bobby – we’re very proud of you.”