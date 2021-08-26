Wokingham rallies to offer help for Afghan refugees

COMMUNITY groups are preparing for the arrival of Afghan refugees in the borough.

It comes as the Government commits to resettling 20,000 vulnerable Afghans following the Taliban takeover earlier this month.

Cllr John Halsall, leader of the borough council said: “At this stage, it is not clear if, or how many, refugees from Afghanistan will be resettling in our borough.”

He said the council is keen and willing to help these people and will be preparing contingency plans.

This includes working with charities, organisations and the NHS to ensure refugees can live healthy and fulfilling lives, the council leader said.

He added: “The events we are witnessing in Afghanistan are truly terrifying, and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“Like many other local authorities, we want to do everything we can to help individuals seeking refuge in the UK; ensuring they feel safe and supported to become valued members of our thriving community.”

Cllr Halsall said anyone wanting to help should donate to foodbanks and clothing charities, such as The Cowshed — which will be able to distribute goods to those in need.

“There is also the option to give financial contributions to the Reading Refugee Support Group, which supports refugees and people seeking asylum,” the councillor added.

Cllr Halsall added: “This is a national effort, and the situation is complex and moving at pace. Further details on the coordination of the resettlement scheme and associated funding are yet to be published, and many councils efforts will be heavily reliant on these financial resources.”

He said funds will help provide the best possible outcome for refugees making the borough their home.

Vickie Robertson, who co-leads Gossip Girls in Action — Wokingham for Refugees, said her group is collecting items for care packages.

These are being sent to Manchester, where many of those being resettled are arriving by aeroplane.

The packs include playing cards, colouring books, pens, pencils and notebooks for families to use as they arrive at hotels in the city.

She hopes the group, which is part of a council-led resettlement scheme, will be able to help prepare homes for the arrival of Afghan families.

They did a similar thing for five Syrian families who were housed in the borough in recent years.

“If we can be involved and help with the resettlement in any way, that would be fantastic,” she said.

Ms Robertson also encouraged anyone unsure of how to help to donate their time, money or write to their MP, calling for urgent action.

Last week, the borough council committed to housing two or three families from the country, and said it is working with the South East Strategic Partnership for Migration to make arrangements.

Cllr Lindsay Ferris, leader of the Wokingham Liberal Democrat group, said he supports the plan to house Afghan refugees in the borough, but would like to see the number increased.

Cllr Ferris said: “I call on our council to use all means at its disposal to try to expedite this matter. In their own hour of need, we must not fail those to whom we all owe such a huge debt of honour.”

Cllr Prue Bray, Liberal Democrat councillor for Winnersh, said she hopes refugee groups in the area will support any newly arriving Afghan families.

She added: “The aim is always to create sustainable communities as soon as possible, in which new arrivals are able to thrive as full and equal members of our society.

“This requires understanding and resources – including the support networks provided by others nearby who have shared and overcome similar traumas.”

One of those ready to help is the Reading Refugee Support Group.

In a statement, Nick Harborne, CEO of the group said: “[We have] been supporting refugees and asylum seekers across Berkshire for 26 years. We know what we are doing.

“The unfolding events in Afghanistan are tragic. RRSG is ready to support families, women and children as and when they arrive in Berkshire.”

It is calling for residents to show their support with a monthly £5 donation.

Mr Harborne said donations will also be used to hire rooms for drop-in centres, put in place adequate mental health support, connect families to the internet, and help refugees process their experiences.

Matt Rodda, Labour MP for Reading East, said the community should do everything it can to make things easier for refugees fleeing Afghanistan.

“They must be traumatised by what’s happening,” he said. “They need support.”

To help, visit: rrsg.org.uk