Wokingham record shop to serve beer

A RECORD shop in Wokingham has increased its offerings, thanks to a new licence.

Beyond the Download, a vinyl shop on Rose Street, can now sell beer and host live music all year round after its permanent premises licence was approved two weeks ago.

Ian Biles, the store’s owner, said this means people can enjoy a pint on site during performances, rather than heading elsewhere for drinks.

“We do a lot of in-store [shows] for local bands who want to promote something,” Mr Biles said. “We also get asked by record companies to arrange shows for larger bands for album signings.

“Now, the beauty is that we can sell beer to people on site at the same time.”

The new licence lets Beyond The Download sell alcohol for consumption in store, host live performances and play recorded music between 10am and 10pm seven days a week.

The shop has since begun selling three own-brand beers for people to enjoy on the premises: Beyond the Bitter End, Beyond the Pale and Helles Belles.

“We have events here all throughout the year,” Mr Biles said. “And we used to have people selling our beers for us, or we sold them when we had a temporary events notice.

“Now we can do it seven days a week, all day long.”

The owner said while his store has hosted some big names in the past, including The Amazons and Circa Waves, events dried up as the pandemic brought the live music industry to a halt.

Now, he hopes the new alcohol licence will bring even more people in for performances.

“We’re already quite well known in Wokingham after being here for two and a half years,” Mr Biles added. “But we are always trying to promote local artists and get involved in the local music scene.

“I think this [licence] is definitely going to make it even better for us.”

Beyond The Download is also working with Wokingham Borough Council to host live music in Peach Place on weekends.

The final performance, by The Keep Cats and In Albion, will take place this Saturday between 6pm and 10pm.