Wokingham Recovery College launch free courses to support wellbeing

by Natalie Burton
Wokingham Recovery College has launched its new prospectus
Wokingham Recovery College has launched its new prospectus Picture: Emily Underworld on Unsplash

WOKINGHAM Recovery College has launched its new prospectus with details of courses between January and April next year.

The college runs a range of free training to support various aspects of mental health, which cover wellbeing, creativity, life skills and next steps.

Offerings include living a stress less life, journalling, managing low moods and anxiety, and how to be more assertive.

Courses will be run in person and online.

The college aims to support people through their mental health recovery journey and advise those who wish to learn more.

Classes are devised and delivered by mental health professionals, and people with personal experiences of mental health. They wish to offer a safe space for discussion, to help people to become experts in their own self-care, and enable a better understanding of mental health.

The courses are open to all residents of Wokingham borough over 18 years old.

For more details, visit: wokingham.gov.uk/health/health-services-and-advice/wokingham-recovery-college

