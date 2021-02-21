Wokingham recruitment agency hopes to help local homeschoolers

A WOKINGHAM company is helping provide laptops for children studying at home.

Tim Roedel, CEO of Simply Commerce, a recruitment agency based off Molly Millars Lane, has joined with two other recruitment companies for the scheme.

Project 500 aims to raise £80,000 — enough money for 500 laptops.

Launched this month, the project has already raised £34,036.

On the campaign page, Mr Roedel said: “I have the luxury of having immediate access to up-to-date laptops that I can use to home school my children.

“Having experienced first-hand how difficult it is to home school during the most recent lockdown, my thoughts were drawn to how much tougher it has to be for those who are not in the fortunate position I find myself in, those families without access to the right equipment.

“I work hard and sacrifice a lot to put myself in this position, irrespective however I knew that I could, and quite frankly should, do something to positively impact this awful situation.”

Mr Roedel has partnered with Chris Redmond, managing partner at RedHolt and Sean Anderson, CEO of Hoxo Media for the scheme.

On the campaign page, Mr Redmond said: “I’ve been witness to my daughter’s online learning and although it’s a lot more structured that it was last year, it has still been difficult.

“While my daughter has all the equipment she needs, I recently heard a story about a single mother with three children who had one tablet between them – I realised I couldn’t just sit back and let this continue.

“I’m also acutely aware of the impact this is going to have on some of these students who will be in the real world in the next 5-7 years applying for jobs. The effect of Covid will be long term for these individuals unless we step in and help. I strongly believe the recruitment industry needs to help nurture the future of UK talent, now.”

This month, the trio hope to encourage the recruitment sector to join their scheme.

They said: “There are approximately 28,000 recruitment agencies within the UK, and in coming together, we truly believe we can have a massive impact on the future of 100’s of children’s lives.”

For more information, or to donate, visit: https://gogetfunding.com/project-500/